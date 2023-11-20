'A force to be reckoned with': Lexington woman remembered after fatal accident in Bowling Green

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friends and family are remembering a young woman from Lexington after was killed in a collision while walking in Bowling Green on Friday evening.

22-year-old Daishyera Chanel Marie Garner, a Western Kentucky University student, was a Dunbar High School graduate with a passion for fashion and activism.

On Friday evening, Bowling Green police said she was walking in town when two vehicles struck her. No charges have been filed in the incident.

Her friends remember her by her nickname, 'Daisy.' They describe her as a "fashionista" know for the care she showed for others.

Her former high school classmate, Reese Wheatley, spoke highly of the impact Garner had on those around her.

"She was just a force to be reckoned with, and I think she still will be in the afterlife," Wheatley said.

In a message to LEX 18 on Sunday, Garner's mother wrote:

"Daishyera was the light of my life and would light up every room she came in. She was always smiling, happy and seen the best in everyone and every situation. My life will never be the same without her and she will be truly missed."

Garner's legacy spans from Lexington to Bowling Green and beyond.

One of her best friends from WKU, Jontae Aamir, explained how she helped others embrace themselves.

"She fully brought out my confidence and I would not be the person I am today without her," Aamir said.

Friends hope the tragedy will bring about change.

"I pray that we get some more lights or some crosswalks," said Garner's former Dunbar classmate Aiiden Robinson

A GoFundMe has been established to assist Garner's family with funeral expenses and financial strain. It can be found here.

