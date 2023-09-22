A line in the sand: Art exhibit strives to eliminate old habits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 3rd floor of the Lexington Public Library’s central location downtown has been transformed into a museum of sorts.

Beginning Friday and running through November 17, visitors will have a chance to learn more about the city’s – and our nation’s - history by checking out the “Undesign The Redline” exhibit. It captures the essence of how our government officials drew red lines to delineate what they felt were the “good” neighborhoods from “bad” neighborhoods. These lines were usually drawn based on the prevailing race of many living in the neighborhood.

“They drew actual red lines on the map,” said the library’s executive director, Heather Dieffenbach. Dieffenbach said she feels the library has a responsibility to the public, which is why she felt so strongly about bringing this educational tool to the downtown branch.

The red lines essentially led to segregation in the mid-1900s. Obtaining home loans and other basic services became nearly impossible for those in the “bad” neighborhoods and generational wealth was reserved for those in the “good” parts of town.

“Education was another really important one too,” said Anne Donworth, who handles development, marketing and communications for the library. Anne was very recently reminded that some of the problems still haven’t been eradicated.

“Someone told me these issues still impacted their life, and so much of this happened before they were born,” she explained. “It was really powerful and true,” she continued.

The exhibit is free of charge, and guided tours are offered as well. Both Heather and Anne each have something they hope everyone takes from the exhibit.

“A better understanding of why our community is the way it is and how we got to where we are today, and how necessary it is to come together to fix these problems,” Dieffenbach said.

“…I hope people will think of this and think of their actions,” Donworth said.

If you’d like more information about Undesign The Redline exhibit hours, guided tours and large group tours, please visit: www.lexpublib.org/undesign. You can also reach the library via email at: visit@lexpublib.org

