'A little slice of heaven': Seniors celebrate reopening of Lexington Senior Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Life really does come full circle. When these senior citizens were kids, they couldn't wait to get to their first day of school when the new year began. Today, they were arriving early for something else.

"About 7:15 this morning and some of our folks were here waiting for us," said Kristy Stambaugh who leads the aging services and disability support at the Lexington Senior Center, which was scheduled to open at 8.

LEX 18

The center, like most everything, had to be shut down last March when coronavirus entered Kentucky leaving thousands of Kentuckians without their social outlet.

"The social interaction means a lot. And a lot of people don’t have any other than here," said Richard Hall. Mr. Hall retired in December and was looking forward to the time he could come inside and shoot some pool with his friends.

"Laughter is good for the soul," he said.

LEX 18

Arenda Carmickle was emotional while talking about what the reopening means to her.

"A little slice of heaven," she said. "Playing pool is fun and the exercise is good for us, but it’s the people I missed more than anything," she continued.

Stambaugh missed them as well.

"I was so glad that they were here and so happy to see them," she said.

"I was able to text with some friends, but not many," said Larry Roach of this time away from the center since last year. "It's been a long 15 months," he added.

It was so long, they didn't even want to wait another 45 minutes for the official reopening time!