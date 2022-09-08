Watch Now
Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky five times throughout her reign

Gary Landers/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Queen Elizabeth II puts out her hand to her filly foal by the mare Christchurch and Alydar during a visit to Lane's End Farm on Friday, May 23, 1986 in Versailles, Ky. The Queen will be touring several other farms to view horses during her stay in the Bluegrass Region. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Posted at 1:41 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 14:00:32-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky five times during her reign as the head of the British royal family.

According to state tourism records, Queen Elizabeth II's five visits were from 1984 to 2007, with the vast majority coming in the late '80s and early '90s.

In 1984, she visited Keeneland to celebrate the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, which was the first race named in her honor. Lane's End Farm in Versailles hosted the queen during this visit.

According to Kentucky Tourism, her second visit was to Hermitage Farm in Oldham County in May 1986.

The queen was reportedly visiting several horse farms around the Commonwealth, including to look at one of her mares at Lane's End Farm. She paid another visit to central Kentucky in 1989.

Her fourth visit was in 1991 when she watched stallions that could potentially breed with her mares. She had also visited Mill Ridge Farm.

The queen's most recent visit was in 2007 when she attended the 133rd Kentucky Derby. Lane's End once again hosted her during her trip.

