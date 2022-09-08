Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky five times throughout her reign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky five times during her reign as the head of the British royal family.

According to state tourism records, Queen Elizabeth II's five visits were from 1984 to 2007, with the vast majority coming in the late '80s and early '90s.

In 1984, she visited Keeneland to celebrate the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, which was the first race named in her honor. Lane's End Farm in Versailles hosted the queen during this visit.

GALLERY: Look back at Queen's Elizabeth II visits to Kentucky

According to Kentucky Tourism, her second visit was to Hermitage Farm in Oldham County in May 1986.

The queen was reportedly visiting several horse farms around the Commonwealth, including to look at one of her mares at Lane's End Farm. She paid another visit to central Kentucky in 1989.

Her fourth visit was in 1991 when she watched stallions that could potentially breed with her mares. She had also visited Mill Ridge Farm.

The queen's most recent visit was in 2007 when she attended the 133rd Kentucky Derby. Lane's End once again hosted her during her trip.