FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a tough day for law enforcement. Four officers, Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins, and K-9 Officer Drago, were killed as a result of Thursday night’s shooting in the City of Allen in Floyd County.

There have been more updates as the day has gone on - and communities across the state are sending prayers and condolences for the officers that were lost.

Keith Bartley, Floyd County Attorney, says, "Not only are there sheriff's deputies who are no longer with us, but you had Prestonsburg police officers, Kentucky State Police officer, a constable, several people from several different responding agencies who were shot or killed last night.”

Governor Andy Beshear said "I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community. This is a tough morning for our commonwealth."

Senator Mitch McConnell wrote, "We are all mourning the loss of heroic officers and praying for the speedy recovery of all injured."

There were several other people injured. Four police officers, three of whom are still in the hospital, one in critical condition. There was also a civilian hurt, who is in the hospital.

An arrest citation says deputies showed up at the home of 49-year-old Lance Storz on Railroad Street in Allen to serve an emergency order of protection --after a domestic violence incident. When they arrived, officials say Storz immediately began shooting at them with a rifle. Floyd county sheriff john hunt describes an officer's experience on the scene.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, says, "The deputy laid under a vehicle for hours as gunshots went ringing over his head and actually at one time, the car that we was under just took a barrage of bullets and shot the K-9 dog in the back seat while this gentleman was under the car."

Storz was eventually taken into custody. A judge entered a not guilty plea to all charges during an arraignment Friday morning. A cash bond is set for $10 million. Police officers, firefighters, and other first responders paid their respects during today's procession along I-64 as the fallen officers were brought back from Frankfort.

One community member remembers Deputy Will Petry. "He was a wonderful person, William just had a dry sense of humor, very nice, good man, very good man, do anything for anybody,” says Cheryl Leslie.

Another community member, Jan Joseph, remembers Captain Ralph Frasure. He was the school resource officer at her old high school.

Joseph says, "We didn't see him as a police officer, we just saw him as someone we could go to talk to."

From window displays to tributes around town -people are coming together to mourn this loss.

Bartley says, "Those people were not just police officers. That gets lost a lot of time in the media, across the country. You hear about something happening in another state and you think 'a police officer's shot', but it's not a police officer shot or multiple police officers in this case. These are human beings. These are people with children, spouses, and mom and dads….and their world will never be the same."

Lance Storz was taken into custody following the deadly shootout with police. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11th. A public defender was appointed.