'A tremendous soul': Family remembers man killed in Anderson County hit-and-run

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Family members are remembering the life of an Anderson County man who lost his life in a hit-and-run early Friday morning.

According to the family, 30-year-old Benjamin Carpenter was out on an early Friday morning run when a vehicle struck him and left the scene.

Carpenter's cousin, Michael Dick, told LEX 18 News his family is left in shock as they try to grapple with the sudden loss.

"He was my first cousin, but I have no problems at all saying he was more like a little brother," he said.

Carpenter was a Marine with a love for the outdoors and for his faith.

His family applauded his personal dedication to his health and his family, and his willingness to go out of the way to help those in need.

"He always had this little smile on his face, everywhere you go, I don't think I've ever seen him without it," Dick said.

Carpenter helped his sister raiser her 2-year-old daughter. Carpenter's mother, Alicia Carpenter, said she believed he wanted to have children of his own.

ALICIA CARPENTER

"When she was born, it changed his life I think and she meant the world to him," Dick said.

Dick said he believes Carpenter was on a mission for find his life's purpose and spent every day working to grow and become an improved version of himself.

"We're just all gonna have to rally around each other and go one day at a time and do our best to honor him, and remember him the way he would want us to remember him," he said.

At this time, arrangements have not been set for Carpenter.

Police have identified William Barnett as the driver in the hit-and-run. He is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of vehicle, and failure to notify DOT of address change.

