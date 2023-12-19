A very miniature Christmas in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — During the busy holiday season, finding joy in the little things is important.

That's easy to do at a miniatures museum in Mason County, where even the holiday decorations are smaller than life.

There are plenty of signs of the season in the historic town of Maysville, but inside the KSB Miniatures Collection, you have to look a bit closer.

That's when you'll notice Kaye Browning's renowned gallery of miniatures is all decked out for the holidays.

"There was a little girl here the other day, and she was only two-and-a-half years old," Browning told LEX 18. "And she goes "Oh!" And I was going, 'That's the reaction we want.'"

The 3,300 sq. foot space is filled with tiny, 1/12th scale versions of everyday objects. This time of year means a jug of eggnog, an open fire, or even sheet music for a holiday classic.

"We have a Christmas village on both of the mantels that are actually lit," Browning said. "And there's snow on the mantel, so it actually looks like a country village, just like we could buy at the store and put on our own mantel."

Christmas trees go up in many of the small-scale homes, and yes, they light up. One tree even features more than 50 porcelain dolls.

"I love setting up the vignettes, so you go, 'What's going on here?' and when you look at each piece together, then it really does tell a story," she said.

That includes stories from Kaye's own life. Inside one room hang some very special stockings - one for each of her grandchildren.

Nearby, a nativity scene tells the story of Jesus' birth, while in other rooms, a scaled-down Santa Claus drops off itty-bitty packages.

It's proof joy can arrive in the smallest of packages.

"I have my home, which I adore," Browning said. "But I live in every one of these scenes and houses and room boxes. I just love feeling what it would be like to be in that atmosphere."

To see the miniatures, visit the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center in Maysville. It's open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.