AAA discusses wrong-way driving trends after deadly weekend on Lexington roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a deadly weekend on Lexington roadways, which included a wreck on Interstate 75 that killed six people -- four of whom were children.

Saturday's two deadly wrong-way crashes, as well as a crash involving a police officer in April, has officials with AAA urging change that might reduce the rate at which these incidents occur.

Impaired drivers are the biggest culprit of wrong-way crashes, said Lori Weaver with AAA Lexington, but there are other factors that contribute to the trend.

"Other factors have been shown to be common when the driver is elderly," she said. "That was not the case in the wrecks this weekend. Another factor that’s interesting is we find that if the driver has a passenger, it’s less likely to occur."

Weaver added this high rate of incidents of wrong-way driving can be attributed to the season. Right now we’re in the prime of that season between Memorial Day and Labor Day so drivers should exercise more caution than they normally might.