AAA expects busy week ahead: Thanksgiving travel could reach historic highs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s exactly one week until Thanksgiving, and AAA Bluegrass is ready for its version of the Super Bowl.

“Nationally, we’re expecting 55.4 million people to travel, and here in Kentucky, it’s about 700,000 people,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA.

This is expected to be the 3rd most heavily traveled Thanksgiving week since 2001, and the return to pre-pandemic levels is being fueled, in part, by the price of fuel. We’ve been hovering, on average, at or under $3 per gallon lately.

“Sometimes we see this ahead of these big travel holidays. In anticipation of greater demand, we see those prices go up a little bit. We’re hoping that’s it, and we see those level out,” Weaver Hawkins said.

AAA also noted the incoming change in weather and suggested keeping a winter travel kit in the trunk with a flashlight, blanket, water, snacks, and winter clothing like gloves, hats, and jackets. They also advise travelers to check on their vehicles before leaving. Ensuring correct tire pressure and tread depth, topping off fluids, and a battery test are all recommended. Keep jumper cables and a spare tire in the trunk, too.

Mrs. Hawkins also said that the day or time of day you choose to travel to your Thanksgiving destination could play a significant role in making the trip go a lot smoother.

“If you do have to leave on Wednesday, try to leave early in the morning so you can avoid the worst of the traffic, especially around those major metro (areas). If not, it’s almost better to get into those evening hours (for travel) than it is in the height of that afternoon traffic,” Weaver Hawkins suggested.