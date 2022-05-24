AAA: High gas prices won't keep people from road tripping this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Are record-setting gas prices enough to keep Kentuckians home this Memorial Day weekend?

AAA says many people are still finding ways to fit a road trip into their budget, even as gas in Kentucky hovers around $4.30/gallon.

“I’m thinking, ‘$4.29!’ This is crazy,” Joanna Keiser told LEX 18 at a gas station in Lexington Tuesday morning. She’s not the only one with sticker shock.

“I’m getting taken full advantage of,” said driver David Hale.

Antoine Turner feels the same.

“It costs so much to fill up I have to do it half a tank at a time now,” he said.

Despite the financial frustration, AAA predicts more than 560,000 Kentuckians will drive somewhere this weekend. Nationwide, 36,000,000 people could be on the road. It’s a return to near pre-pandemic levels, meaning budgeting will happen in other areas for families on vacation.

“Perhaps not taking as many paid tours once they get to their destination,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA. “Maybe not as much shopping, not as much dining out. But they’re still planning on taking that great American road trip, and they don’t want to miss out on that.”

Hale said he’ll be paying the price since he’s traveling to western Kentucky this weekend. But Turner is opting for a savings-friendly staycation in his own backyard.

“We’re gonna get the grill going this weekend and sit real still,” he said.

AAA doesn’t expect gas prices to improve for the rest of the summer, or maybe even the remainder of the year. The national average is currently $4.60/gallon.