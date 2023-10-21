AAA of the Bluegrass celebrates "Move Over Day"

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When you see flashing lights on the side of the road, you're probably conditioned to move over and give them space, but what about for other vehicles? AAA of the Bluegrass is celebrating Move Over Day on Saturday and hopes to change Kentucky law so everyone stuck on the side of the road is a bit safer.

People who work along busy highways, like first responders or construction workers, can find themselves in a lot of danger.

"A tow driver gets killed working roadside about every other week in this country," said Lori Weaver-Hawkins, spokesperson for AAA of the Bluegrass. "We need to slow down when we see workers roadside and, if safe to do so, move over one lane until we've passed,"

All 50 states have enacted "move over" laws. the first was South Carolina in 1996. The last was Hawaii in 2012. Kentucky's law was passed in 2003 and requires drivers to move over for emergency or public safety vehicles on the side of the road, but not for other people, like people whose cars have broken down. That's something AAA of the Bluegrass hopes to change soon.

"We're going to be working through the legislature here in Kentucky in the next session in trying to get our bill expanded," Weaver-Hawkins said. "So that it also includes folks who are stranded motorists beside the road, because that's also dangerous. It's not just those who are working roadside, but also people who may be trying to change a tire or waiting for help to arrive because they've had a breakdown,"