Abandoned dog trapped inside dumpster prompts investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — During a routine day at work on Thursday, two Lexington Parks and Recreation employees were interrupted by a crying animal in Constitution Park.

Around 9 a.m., with a heat index nearing 90 degrees, the two discovered a dog trapped inside a dumpster.

“I can't imagine why anyone would think that's okay,” said animal cruelty investigator Jai Hamilton.

Hamilton believes the dog was left inside the dumpster intentionally.

“There are other things people could do,” said Hamilton. “They could reach out to family or friends, use social media to rehome the dog…but leaving a live animal in a dumpster is totally unacceptable.”

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control believes the shepherd mix is about one year old. Playful and loving, Hamilton can’t understand why someone would throw away such a sweet dog.

“There was a home for her, someone just had to try.”

With an investigation underway, Animal Control asks for the public’s help in identifying the dog’s previous owner and details surrounding the abandonment.

Meanwhile, Hamilton said they’ve already received inquiries from families hoping to adopt the dog.

“It’s always hard. We see abuse and neglect every day, but I'm thankful to be in a situation where I can get them out of bad situations and into good homes, and luckily for this little dog, she already has people lined up ready to give her a good home.”

You can contact Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control at (859) 255-9033.

