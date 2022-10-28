Abandoned puppies saved by good Samaritan; animal shelters see uptick in pet surrenders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The pandemic made pet owners out of millions of Americans, but the trend is coming to an end, according to Lexington’s Paws for the Cause animal shelter.

In the last three months, vice president and general manager Anita Spreitzer has seen an uptick in animals abandoned in rural Kentucky.

Just days ago, her team received a female dog and her three puppies from Somerset.

“A good Samaritan was driving home and was crossing the bridge and saw a car pull to the side, they let out the mama, then they let out her puppies,” recalled Spreitzer.

The puppies were abandoned near the river, but luckily the bystander heard the puppies crying with enough time to keep them from drowning.

Megan Mannering

According to Spreitzer, this is the second incident to have occurred in the same area in the last week.

“We see a lot of the dogs that never get rescued,” said Spreitzer. “We see dogs that end up in bad situations. We've had some rescuers in some of these rural areas that found puppies already deceased in bags thrown into the river, so I don't know what makes people so desperate, but it breaks our heart.”

Paws for the Cause staff believe affordability is to blame for the uptick in pet surrenders.

“They can't feed themselves so how do they feed the animals? Instead of letting them starve to death they make a rash decision,” said Spreitzer.

A new study by Forbes found that a surprise vet bill could launch 42% of pet owners into debt.

Megan Mannering

There’s also the financial strain of spaying and neutering, which can cost up to a few hundred dollars.

Even so, Spreitzer pleas with pet owners.

“If you ask for help and we can give you help we are gonna do it.”

Paws for the Cause is seeking donations and a veterinarian to open their own low-cost vet care clinic. They’re also in need of foster homes.

For more information go to https://www.paws4thecause.com/.