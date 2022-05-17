One taken to the hospital after shots fired call near New Circle Road

(LEX 18) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shots fired call on Meadow Lane and New Circle Road.

Lexington Police were called to the scene at 5:56 p.m. for shots fired. One victim was found and transported to the hospital with unknown conditions.

The inner loop of New Circle is closed between Bryan Avenue and Meadow. Meadow Lane is closed at Emerson and New Circle.

LEX 18 crews are at the scene and have spotted crime scene tape up and it appears that a car is also involved in the incident.

If you have any information you are asked to call Lexington Police Department and the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers: (859) 253-2020.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.