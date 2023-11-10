African American veterans honored at historical Richmond cemetery

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — In its fourth annual Veterans Day celebration, Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery honored veterans resting in Richmond’s largest and oldest African-American cemetery.

The organizers were joined by the Madison Central High School Army JROTC Cadets Corps, Camp 5, KY Department, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, along with members of the community.

Together, the groups presented several wreaths and dedicated the headstones of five individuals buried in the cemetery.

“So many times it's easy to forget people, but the headstone lets us know there was a life well lived there,” said Judy Greene-Baker, Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery president.

One of the headstones to receive a wreath was that of U.S. Navy veteran, Clarence Miller.

“He enlisted at the age of 18,” said his daughter, Cynthia Ballard. “I think he told a fib to be able to get in. He was in several wars and received several honors.”

Another man honored and the only Coast Guard veteran in the cemetery was Marvin Meadows, affectionately known as Danny by his family.

“Danny wanted to go into the Coast Guard, but for all of the stuff going on at that time, he could not join here, so he had to go to New York to enlist in the Coast Guard. He was just determined,” said his sister, Ruth Carroll.

The service of Miller, Meadows, and many others in the graveyard isn’t always recognized. Some of their stories were never recorded.

“So often, history has lost the African American experience, and we have found that here in the cemetery is a wonderful place to tell the story of African Americans' enrichment in Madison County,” said Greene-Baker.

A dedication on Veterans Day lets everyone else learn what their families have always known – The servicemen and women buried in Maple Grove Cemetery are heroes.

“He took care of his family and he just loved everybody,” said Ballard.

“I come back and see Danny all the time, so to think that others are thinking of him too…it's just a great great feeling,” said Carroll.

