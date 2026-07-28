After $500K FCPS settlement, former principal files new federal lawsuit in Florida

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (LEX NEWS) — Marlon Ball, who settled a lawsuit against Fayette County Public Schools in Kentucky for $500,000 in 2023, has filed a federal lawsuit against the Gadsden County School District in Florida and Superintendent Elijah Key, claiming he was forced out after reporting sexual battery allegations against a school resource officer.

In 2023, Ball sued Fayette County Public Schools after he was placed on administrative leave following the suicide of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School's athletic director. Ball and his attorney said multiple district employees made public statements accusing Ball of bullying the athletic director. The district paid Ball $500,000 to settle the lawsuit. As part of the settlement, Ball agreed not to seek further employment with Fayette County Public Schools.

Ball later became principal at Gadsden County High School in Florida. He notified district leaders and Key after two students reported allegations against former school resource officer Sédele Canidate in November 2025, according to reporting from WTXL.

The lawsuit read that within weeks of making that report, Ball was removed as principal, reassigned to another campus and later placed in positions where he had no meaningful responsibilities.

The lawsuit also claims Ball was excluded from principals' meetings and trainings, subjected to an internal investigation and later denied reappointment — despite never receiving a performance evaluation from the district during the school year.

Ball's attorney, Brandon Meeks, said his client did the right thing by coming forward.

"Mr. Ball again was the target of a retaliatory process including an investigation looking for dirt on him. When in fact all he did was do the right thing and report behavior, disgusting behavior, that wound up somebody being charged with lascivious activities against a minor and several other unspeakable things," Meeks said.

Ball claims those actions violated Florida's Whistleblower's Act and his First Amendment rights because he reported concerns involving student safety and later cooperated with investigators. The lawsuit seeks lost wages, damages, attorney's fees and other relief.

Canidate, who reportedly appeared in court for a pretrial detention hearing, faces six felony charges involving alleged sexual offenses against minors. The hearing was continued after Canidate appeared without an attorney, and a future court date has not yet been scheduled, WTXL added.

Court documents allege Canidate engaged in sexual activity with a student in his office and solicited multiple other minors.