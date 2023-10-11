FCPS settles lawsuit filed by former Paul Laurence Dunbar principal for $500,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 Investigates has learned how much Fayette County Public Schools paid to settle a lawsuit brought by former Paul Laurence Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball.

Ball sued the district in February. He was fired after Paul Laurence Dunbar's athletic director died by suicide last fall.

In his lawsuit, Ball and his attorney said multiple district employees made public statements accusing Ball of bullying the athletic director.

In a settlement agreement obtained through an open records request, LEX 18 learned that the district paid Ball $500,000 to settle the lawsuit.

He also agreed not to seek further employment at FCPS.