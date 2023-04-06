Watch Now
After fire temporarily closes Babes BBQ, owner puts property up for sale

LEX 18
Posted at 6:00 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 18:00:02-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fire that made headlines for a day has been a business owner’s worst nightmare for months.

“It’s devastating, your whole life is gone,” said Frank West, owner of Babes BBQ.

The Georgetown eatery caught fire in late January, leaving West with shattered glass, charred siding, and extensive water damage from firefighting efforts.

In the weeks since, waiting on the repairs, inspections, and permits has been a match in a powder barrel for West.

“It’s aggravating, the most aggravating thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” said West. “But I'm out of control, it's in everyone else's hands. I gotta wait on them, and when they get done I gotta wait on someone else, when they get done I gotta wait on somebody else.”

IMG_5721.jpg

Electrical and health department inspections still need to take place before Babes BBQ can open its doors.

According to West, the fire and headache that’s followed has sent him in a different direction.

Recently, West put Babes BBQ up for sale as a split property.

You can view the listing here: https://my.flexmls.com/JenniferHelton/search/shared_links/8LGR7/listings/20230313181550437035000000.

“My plan is if we sell it I'm gonna buy a food truck and slow way down and enjoy life,” said West.

IMG_5719.jpg

Until it sells, Babes BBQ will reopen with a limited menu. West anticipates they’ll be ready to welcome back customers sometime in April.

When the time comes, West says he’ll be ready to hand over the keys to the right buyer.

“Maybe it is time to slow down and enjoy life.”

