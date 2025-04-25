After inhaling a thumbtack, a puppy is recovering thanks to Richmond vet clinic

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 11-week-old puppy named Apollo is alive today thanks to a Richmond veterinarian who used a mechanic's telescoping magnet to retrieve an inhaled thumbtack.

"All I could do is cry and pray for a miracle," said Apollo's owner Amber Whitaker.

Whitaker said she realized earlier this week, Apollo wasn't feeling well. The puppy was vomiting and gasping for air.

"The whole thing was very, very scary," said Whitaker.

Veterinarian Dr. Victoria Crabtree with Advanced Animal Care in Richmond said she was not expecting what she saw on the X-ray - a thumbtack in the puppy's lung.

She said she thought euthanasia may be the only option; but Whitaker and Crabtree brainstormed.

"She said 'What about a magnet?' and I said, 'What about a telescoping magnet?" said Crabtree.

Dr. Crabtree was able to find a telescoping magnet, often used in auto shops, small enough to go into Apollo's lung. It was a stroke of genius that saved the puppy's life.

"Nobody ever wants to put down a puppy, let alone any animal ever, so I'm just very thankful we didn't have to do that," said Crabtree.

Whitaker surprised the staff who cared for Apollo with a gift basket full of Lifesavers candy on Thursday.

"You guys are lifesavers, literally," said Whitaker.