Report: Agents in Tennessee investigating officer-involved shooting in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported that an officer-involved shooting out of Campbell County is being investigated after an officer fired shots for an unknown reason on Sunday.

According to the TBI, preliminary information found that at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, an officer with the Williamsburg Police Department in Kentucky tried to stop a motorcycle traveling fast along I-75 into Tennessee.

The officer, TBI reported, "deactivated emergency equipment" and continued to follow the motorcycle until the driver abruptly stopped near mile marker 158. The officer then reportedly pulled in behind the motorcycle.

TBI further detailed that according to reports on the scene, the driver of the motorcycle "backed into the officer's vehicle" and then proceeded to drive north in the southbound lane of traffic.

"For reasons still under investigation," the officer fired shots while the motorcycle driver continued to drive away, a report from TBI read. A BOLO was issued to law enforcement agencies in Tennessee.

At some point, the motorcycle driver crashed in Anderson County and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the report noted. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

TBI agents are investigating the incident and are working to determine what occurred before the shooting as they collect evidence and conduct interviews.

