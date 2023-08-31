AG's office intends to seek death penalty for man charged with murder of Scott County deputy

(LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office has filed its intention to seek the death penalty for a man charged with the murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

Steven Sheangshang is accused of murdering Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 back in May. The attorney general's office made the filing as a "Notice of Aggravating Circumstances" on Thursday.

Last month, a grand jury indicted Sheangshang on one count of Murder of a Police Officer (Capital Offense), one count of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun (Class C Felony), one count of Robbery, First Degree (Class B Felony), two counts of Wanton Endangerment, First Degree (Class D Felony), and one count of Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree (Class A Felony).

Sheangshang pleaded not guilty during his last court appearance and will be back in court on Friday.