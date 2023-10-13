All things weird and wacky at Somerset's International Paranormal Museum

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Throughout October, LEX 18 News at Sunrise is visiting some of the most haunted places in Kentucky.

The International Paranormal Museum in Pulaski County might not be haunted itself, but the stories behind many of its exhibits and artifacts are downright chilling.

"We have a lot of UFO sightings, a lot of Bigfoot sightings, a lot of cult activity," said museum founder Kyle Kadel.

He's talking about Pulaski County and Somerset, which might be the last place you'd expect to find an International Paranormal Museum. But Kadel says it's actually the perfect spot for the spooky and sinister.

The paranormal investigator spent years collecting all things weird and wacky: casts of Bigfoot tracks from across the country; a cursed leprechaun who wreaked havoc in his previous owners' lives; toenail clippings from Charles Manson; and a haunted mannequin named Gladys (Kadel says more than 30 people have seen her wink or blink!)

In the six years since he opened to the public, around 16,000 visitors have traveled from all over to see the more than 1,200 items on display.

"All the people who come through Somerset tell us, like, number one, we never would have stopped in this city if it wasn't for your museum, and number two, we're so glad we did," Kadel said. "Not only is the wildest place in Kentucky, it's brought to light this very town."

So what makes Somerset itself so strange? Kadel cites its location along the 37th Parallel, also known as the UFO Highway. There's also the so-called Kentucky Anomaly, defined as a disruption in the Earth's magnetic force. NASA discovered the phenomenon years ago, and Kadel says it could contribute to weird behavior.

Finally, the town is located on the largest vein of quartz in the country.

It's these factors that have pulled Kadel towards the paranormal.

"I believe in most of this stuff, but also the way I believe in it, is it's a part of our folklore and our history," he said. "And whether or not the Mothman is out there stalking people, he's in our minds and in our lives."

And artifacts related to the West Virginia legend are also on display at the museum, where Kadel hopes visitors embrace the strange.

"There's more weird stuff out there, and there's more weird stuff in your backyard than you could ever imagine," he said.

The museum is moving locations at the end of this month, but you still have a few weeks to visit them in their current location on Main Street in the basement of the Carnegie Community Arts Center. Tickets are $4.

This weekend is also Cumberland Con, the city's first paranormal and comic book convention. Find more information here.