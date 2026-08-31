Allen County Officials: Juvenile linked to viral ‘Cat in the Hat’ videos turns self in

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A juvenile connected to a series of viral “Cat in the Hat” social media videos targeting Allen County turned himself in to law enforcement Saturday, according to the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force.

Officials said the juvenile faces criminal charges but avoided harsher penalties by cooperating with investigators and taking responsibility for his actions.

Authorities said the juvenile’s parents have been cooperative throughout the investigation and that the teen does not pose a broader threat to the community.

In a statement, the task force said the “Cat in the Hat” accounts are part of a social media trend that has spread beyond Allen County. The accounts use artificial intelligence-generated images and videos to make it appear the fictional character is appearing in local communities, schools, neighborhoods or targeting specific individuals.

“What may start as an internet trend or prank can quickly cross the line when it causes students to genuinely fear for their safety,” the task force said. “That is what prompted our involvement. We had to educate ourselves as well.”

Meanwhile, investigators continue to look into a separate Snapchat account accused of sending threatening messages to students in the area.

Officials said detectives have contacted Snapchat through the company’s law enforcement portal and are considering seeking assistance from federal agencies as the investigation moves forward.

The task force warned that those connected to the account could face serious criminal charges, including potential felonies.

“Hiding behind a fake profile does not make you anonymous. Every message you send creates more evidence,” the task force said. “Stop now and come forward voluntarily. Otherwise, understand this: we will continue working to identify you.”

Investigators are encouraging parents and students who receive threatening or suspicious messages, images, friend requests or other communications to take screenshots and contact the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force at 270-237-3611.