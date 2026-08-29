2 dead, 2 injured in series of shootings across Lexington over 7 hours, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Multiple investigations are underway after two people were killed and two others were injured in a series of shootings across Lexington over roughly seven hours Friday night into Saturday morning.

The first incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Friday, when a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound walked into an area hospital. The location of that shooting remains under investigation.

About five hours later, Lexington Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Redding Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after someone called reporting a person had been shot. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WATCH: Police investigating multiple shootings in Lexington; coroner called to one scene early Saturday Police investigating multiple shootings in Lexington; coroner called to one scene early Saturday

Less than an hour later, officers responded to a shots-fired call on Ohio Street around 3:25 a.m. When police arrived, they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital.

At 4:15 a.m., Lexington Police were called to the 1000 block of Cross Keys Road for a report of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The shootings are active investigations and no further details are available at this time," police said.

Anyone with information about any of the cases is urged to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

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