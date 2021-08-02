Allman wins discus gold, first of Tokyo Games for U.S. track and field

American record-holder Valarie Allman got to work early on Monday in Tokyo in the women's discus final, uncorking a huge first attempt that proved timely as torrential rain followed and disrupted competition – the mark ultimately winning her the Olympic gold.

Allman's 68.98m toss outdistanced silver medalist Kristin Pudenz of Germany by more than two meters, or about seven feet.

Reigning world champion Yaime Perez of Cuba took bronze with 65.72m.

The 26-year-old Hershey, Pennsylvania, native is a two-time U.S. champion and was seventh at the 2019 World Championships.

She's the first American to win a medal in women's discus since Stephanie Brown-Trafton won gold at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Two-time defending Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia finished just out of a podium spot in fourth.