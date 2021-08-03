Watch
Allyson Felix advances to the 400m semifinals in 50.84

Allyson Felix at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Posted at 9:27 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 22:08:27-04

Though she has only one 400m medal among her nine track and field Olympic prizes -- a sole silver from the 2016 Rio Olympics -- Team USA's track star Allyson Felix has decided to go for gold in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She finished third in her heat, coming in at a blazing 50.84, and will advance to the semifinals. 

Felix will join Cuba's Roxana Gomez and the Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo in that race. Miller-Uibo, who won Rio gold in the 400m, also qualified for this year's 200m final.

Felix had attempted the 200m-400m double in Rio, but narrowly missed out on the shorter distance's final by 0.01 of a second to compatriot Jenna Prandini.

