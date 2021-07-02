American karateka Tom Scott qualifies spot for Tokyo Olympics

American karateka Tom Scott is headed to Tokyo after all.

Scott initially feared that he wouldn't make the trip to Tokyo after narrowly missing out in the selection process for the Olympics. However, the World Karate Federation has now awarded him a qualification spot, USA Karate said in a post on Friday. According to their post, a quota spot became available and Scott was next in line to fill it.

Scott, 31, is a two-time kumite gold medalist from the Pan American Games (2015, 2019), competing in the men's 75 kg division. He also earned a silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara.

Scott will join three other Americans — Sakura Kokumai, Ariel Torres and Brian Irr — in Tokyo as karate makes its Olympic debut.

The Olympic karate competition will begin on Thursday, August 5 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo and is scheduled to run through Saturday, August 7.