Annual "old-fashioned" 4th of July parade held in Wilmore

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — There was no shortage of events to celebrate the holiday in the Bluegrass, but none were quite like the annual Fourth of July parade in Wilmore.

The celebratory parade is held every year and goes throughout downtown Main Street,

The well-known "Lawnmower Brigade" made an appearance.

So did the Wilmore Aquatic Club with water guns, the Jessamine County Band, tractors, police vehicles, and fire trucks throwing candies.

Community members say they look forward to the event every year.

"I feel like our town is kind of iconic, right? It's like small-town Americana and there's a lot of people that don't have that anymore. It's a real sense of community here," said Jill Snyder.

The parade is a long-held tradition known for its old-fashioned flare.

