Antler Alert: State warns of active deer season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued its annual “Antler Alert” as the state’s deer population is about to get very active.

“It’s deer mating season. The bucks are chasing the does,” said Dan Figert with Kentucky’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Safety is not their priority.” He continued.

But mating isn’t the only reason we see this mobility from the deer population.

“The crops they’ve been eating, the farmers are removing those. The woods are changing; the leaves are falling. So there’s a lot going on to change the deer patterns,” Figert explained.

Kentucky had more than 3,000 deer/vehicle collisions in 2022, and over the last four years, we’ve been in the same range, placing us 18th in the nation. Fortunately, the number of deaths and serious injuries related to these wrecks isn’t high.

“There are several states that have it worse than we do,” Figert said.

KYTC made several recommendations to help motorists avoid these situations, including driving with bright head beams on as long as oncoming traffic isn’t present. They also recommend absorbing the contact with a deer because a violent swerve can worsen matters. It’s also a good idea to assume multiple deer are around, even if you only see one.

KYTC officials say you must always stay off the phone while driving and wear your seatbelt.

