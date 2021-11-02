Apparent rise in dog dumping causes concern for Scott County animal control

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County Animal Care & Control is reporting a rise in dogs being dumped.

“I go through a range of emotions,” Officer Nathan Mullikin said. “Anger, disappointment. People in Scott County have no reason to dump an animal.”

LEX 18

But, he says, they still abandon their pets, and it’s happening more often. Just this week, the agency rescued four different dogs all left by someone who was responsible for them.

One of those dogs is Harbor, who was left on Duvall Station Road about a week ago with just a ball. Workers said she was shivering and scared when they found her.

According to Officer Mullikin, dumping a dog isn’t just cruel. It’s also illegal. If someone is caught on camera, it can also lead to serious consequences.

“A couple of the animals we have had recently, we have the folks on video,” he told LEX 18. “So it's not hard. There's always an animal lover who's willing to be like, ‘I know this person.’”

He said it doesn’t matter whether someone ditches a dog on the side of the road or leaves them in the parking lot of a shelter overnight. Dumping an animal is a misdemeanor crime. It also puts extra strain on animal facilities, where are often at capacity in the first place.

“If you have an animal or know someone who has an animal and they’re considering abandoning it, don't do it,” Mullikin said. Instead, he asks people to contact them first to make sure their pet finds a new home safely.

According to Officer Mullikin, they can only accept animals from Scott County.