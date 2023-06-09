'Are You Okay?': New program will soon support Georgetown seniors living alone

GEROGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — With its petunia-lined streets and “welcome” signs on every corner, small town hospitality keeps Georgetown moving.

“Anytime you go to the grocery, the store, or out to eat, you always run into people you know,” said local and Oh Sew Fun owner Christy Hawkins.

But for some, the hours pass, and the days go by without a glimpse into what makes Georgetown, “Georgetown.”

“There are times we get that phone call…the neighbor will notice the grass hasn't been mowed, mail starts to pile up, we'll get that call to go check and that person is confined, and no one's really checked on them,” explained Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood.

To ensure no community members get overlooked, Georgetown Police will soon launch a new program, making courtesy calls to isolated elderly residents.

Deemed the “Are You Okay?” program, Citizens Police Academy members and alums will compile a list of individuals. Each week, they’ll call the individuals, and if there’s no answer or call back, a police officer will conduct a welfare check.

“There's a lot of elderly in our community that don't have anybody to check on them, or families just get busy, and I just think it'll be a good program to let them know somebody cares,” said Susan Daniel, Georgetown Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association president.

Still a week out, locals are already showing their support for the program.

“I think it’s a great idea, I really do, because a lot of people don’t ask for help because they’re too proud, or they don’t want to be a bother, so I think that’ll be a really nice program to reach out and check on people who otherwise might not ask for help or ask for company,” said Hawkins.

To enroll yourself or someone you know in the program, contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7826.

