Arrest made in fatal December Pemberton Street shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on Pemberton Street in Lexington in December of 2023.

According to the Lexington Police Department, 26-year-old Luquan D. Hayes has been identified as the shooter, and was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday. The release from the police department says that he is housed at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The arrest stems from the incident in which officers responded to the area of East 5th and Pemberton Street on Dec. 27 and found one victim in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.