Arrest made in Jackson County death investigation

Posted at 9:23 AM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 09:23:34-04

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky.  — Kentucky State Police bring a woman into custody in connection to a death investigation in Jackson County.

KSP arrested Karen Clemmons on Saturday.

The 43-year-old is charged with murder and receiving stolen property charges in connection to a death investigation from July 23.

Officers responded to a home on Rice Hill Road in Mckee where 83-year-old Mary King Abrams was found dead.

Abrams car was also stolen, according to police.

There is no word on a known connection between Clemmons and Abrams at this time.

Clemmons is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

