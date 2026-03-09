Arson investigators probe string of fires at Lexington playground

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police and Lexington Fire Department arson investigators are looking into a string of fires set at Cardinal Park North playground, just off Parkers Mill Road.

Officers were first dispatched to the park on Feb. 17 to assist Lexington Fire Department on a report of vandalism. Since then, arson investigators say multiple fires have been set in the area over the past several weeks — including this past weekend, when a plastic outhouse was burned to the ground for the second time.

Investigators were at the park, where caution tape covered a piece of playground equipment and some of the playground's fencing. Burn marks are visible on some of the playground equipment, and a trash can appears charred. Up the road, the side of a nearby barn on the property is also damaged.

Arson investigators say they are not certain all of the instances are connected, but they do believe the fires were intentional.

Brooke Branham, a parent who was at the park, said she noticed the caution tape and arson units when she arrived.

"I mean, we came here, there's caution tape everywhere and we were told there's arson units, which is kind of scary. I've never seen anything like this at this park. It's new, it's nice and clean and that's one of the reasons we come here."

Branham said the fires concern her because of where they are happening.

"It's concerning because this is a place where people bring their children. I hope this didn't happen with any kids around, I think it's very likely that kids could have been around, it's a park, it's a public park, so it's just concerning this would happen in a place where there's children."

