Annie Brown joined the LEX 18 News team in June 2025 as an evening reporter and fill-in anchor. A native Lexington gal, she is thrilled to return to her hometown!

Brown spent the past two years in Cincinnati at WKRC-TV as a morning reporter and fill-in anchor for "Good Morning Cincinnati" and began her career as a reporter and anchor at WTVQ-TV in Lexington. Brown obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Asbury University.

Brown is probably best known for the now-viral "Blanket Swiftie" story during Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour stop in Cincinnati, but she's covered a wide range of topics. While in Cincinnati, her twice-monthly segment "Tri-State: Unsolved with Annie Brown" dove into the stories of local missing persons and unsolved crimes.

She has also covered Eastern Kentucky's deadly 2022 flooding, the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, education issues in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana, tourism's impact on local economies, and much more.

When she's not in the field or on the desk, you can find Annie at the gym! She's passionate about health and fitness and teaches barre workout classes.

She also loves to travel and spend time with her family, friends, and her cat Venus.

If you have a story idea for Annie, send it to annie.brown@wlex.tv.