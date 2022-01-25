As families face inflation, The Nest in Lexington launches 2nd annual diaper drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This February, The Nest has a goal of collecting 30,000 diapers during their 2nd annual community diaper drive.

According to Jenny Norman, the director of childcare and family assistance program, that’s enough to stock their shelves for the rest of the year, during a time when many American families are struggling to afford diapers.

“COVID-19 kind of showed everyone how quickly things can turn on a dime, and how necessities are just, you have to have them,” Norman told LEX 18.

She says that since the pandemic began, they’ve seen an increase in families who need their services, which range from childcare to assistance with necessities like diapers and toiletries.

“Our family assistance program has seen an increase of about 33%, so families that have never used our services before,” she said.

Currently, the average monthly supply of diapers costs $80, which adds up to nearly $1,000 annually. The price is expected to rise in 2022. What’s more, there are no federal, state, or local safety net programs to address diaper need and families can’t use food stamps or WIC.

That leaves one in three American families who struggle to afford diapers for their young kids.

“If you're already struggling, living paycheck to paycheck, or maybe have been laid off because of the pandemic, where does that money come from?” Norman said.

After their drive in February, The Nest hopes that Kentucky families won’t have to worry about affording diapers. According to Norman, they especially need larger diapers in sizes four, five, and six, as well as pull-ups of all sizes.

She says a healthy supply at The Nest means safer moms and kids all across the Bluegrass.

“We don't want to see a mom choosing not to eat, or going without something else,” she said. “They need these basic necessities to be safe.”

Community members can drop off diapers at The Nest any time before 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the month of February. Soon, you’ll also be able to donate through The Nest’s Amazon wish list.

