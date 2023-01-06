As filing deadline looms, more candidates file for governor’s race

(LEX 18) — It was a busy day in Frankfort Thursday as more candidates signed their paperwork to jump into the 2023 governor's race. The Republican primary looks to be a crowded one.

Somerset mayor Alan Keck, and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles all filed their paperwork with the Kentucky Secretary of State's office in Frankfort today. They will be part of a primary field that also includes Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Auditor Mike Harmon, among others.

Craft said she believes the key to the primary will be traveling the state.

"I think right now it's like a Kentucky basketball game. You walk in the arena, the score is zero to zero, and it's whoever's going to be working the hardest and reaching the most Kentuckians," she said.

Keck recognized that he doesn't have the same level of name recognition but said letting people know what he stands for will be his strength.

"Our campaign is out there. We have a game plan. We have a platform. The voters are going to know exactly where we stand on every issue. I think that's critical. I hope others who are seeking this office will tell people why they want it and where they're going to take it, where they're going to move our state," Keck said.

With so many big names in the primary, Quarles said he aims to avoid tearing his colleagues down.

"We're looking at about a dozen candidates in this race and guess what, they're all my friends. I'm going to follow Reagan's 11th commandment and I'm gonna focus on nobody's race but my own," he said.

On the Democratic side, Governor Andy Beshear will face challengers Peppy Martin and Geoff Young.

Friday is the filing deadline and there has been speculation that the man who Beshear defeated to win the office, former governor Matt Bevin, could jump into the race.