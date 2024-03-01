As measles vaccination rates drop, doctors concerned over rise in cases

(LEX 18) — The message from Kentucky's health commissioner is clear.

"If one person had measles in this room, and we were unvaccinated, 9 out of 10 of us would become infected with measles in about 10 to 12 days," said Dr. Steven Stack on Thursday.

Considered eradicated in 2000, there's now a resurgence of measles cases across the country. Doctors blame waning vaccination rates.

"Many, many, many of us have never seen measles," said Dr. Beth Hawse with Commonwealth Pediatrics. "I've been a pediatrician for almost 24 years. I have never seen measles."

Dr. Stack pointed to data showing only 90% of kindergarteners in Kentucky have received both MMR vaccines. Because the virus is so contagious, the vaccination rate must be above 95% to prevent measles from spreading.

So far, in 2024, 35 measles cases have been recorded across 15 states, according to the CDC. Earlier this month, an Ohio child traveled through the Northern Kentucky-Cincinnati Airport before being diagnosed with the illness.

"Measles, unfortunately, is one of the most contagious viruses known to man," said Dr. Hawse. "If someone with measles has been in a room, you can go into the room up to two hours later and still get measles."

Health officials say the best protection is the vaccine. According to Dr. Stack, it's 97% effective at providing lifelong protection against the disease, which sends one in five children to the hospital.

"It's just a very dangerous illness, and we don't want to mess around with that," said Dr. Hawse.