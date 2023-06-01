As visitation begins, community says goodbye to Deputy Caleb Conley

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — People from across the country are in Scott County this evening, saying goodbye to Deputy Caleb Conley. He was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-75 last week. This evening, hundreds of people attended his visitation.

As all those people slowly moved through the entrance of Scott County High School today, there were a lot of emotions. Keith Newsome could see them on each passing face as he stood watch at the entrance with an American flag.

"Hundreds and hundreds of people, teary eyed, wanting to pay their respects and give tribute to this young man who gave so much," Newsome said.

Newsome is a member of Rolling Thunder. They escort the remains of POWs and MIAs back to their homes. That's how they crossed paths with Conley.

"We have traveled through this county more than once, escorting an MIA home, and Deputy Conley has been directly involved in escorting us safely through this county as we do so," Newsome said.

Support for Conley and his family came from across Central Kentucky and beyond. This group of police officers came from all corners of the country - New York, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, and others. They're called Brotherhood for the Fallen.

"Have someone from the individual chapter attend the funeral, bring a small donation for the family, let them know they're not alone," said Captain Kevin Foley from the Suffolk County, New York Police Department.

Foley and the other members volunteer their time to attend the funerals of officers killed in the line of duty, offering moral support to their families and colleagues.

"This is actually my 50th deployment since 2017. That should tell you just how we're doing this way too often," he said.

Conley makes the 50th for Captain Foley and the first for the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

"We have lost a good one. We have lost someone who is about supporting the community and improving the community and guaranteeing the safety of the community and now one of those individuals is gone and we're one less," Newsome said.

Conley's funeral will be at Scott County High School at 11:00 A.M. Thursday. Following the service, he will be buried at the Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana.