As wedding prices spike, couples consider other options

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The price of a wedding is becoming costlier than ever. The average cost has increased than $10,000 since 2020.

Jasjeet Sondh and her fiancé Matthew know this first hand.

When they got engaged last year, they were shocked at the price tag for a perfect day.

"Everything costs extra. I'm spending more for one day than I need to," said Jasjeet.

So the couple came up with a new plan: ditch the wedding and use the money for a down payment on a house.

"When I was getting quotes, I was easily looking at spending 30, 35. That's just like bare minimum. But I feel like investing that into a new home is more valuable to us," Jasjeet said.

Some couples may have their hearts set on the traditional ceremony and reception and a central Kentucky wedding planner says that's always still an option.

"We always say, we can make any budget work. You just have to make concessions on what you want, and what you're wanting to do," said Angela Sallee of Bit by Bit Events.

Sallee says inflation and supply chain issues forced wedding vendors to raise their prices, from food to flowers.

The average cost of a wedding is up to $30,000. Her advice to couples? Make a list of your priorities.

"What are the most important factors to you guys? Whether that's photography, you want a band, you want a videographer, and then hone in on your budget, and everything can be adjusted based on those things." said Sallee.

As for Jasjeet and Matthew, they've already broken ground on their new home. She says they're thrilled with their decision.

"I mean, I feel like times have changed, you know? You have more flexibility. Do that. Have fun. Be more present, is what I would say."

Jasjeet and Matthew plan to host a party at their house once it's built.