Asbury University sending largest group ever to help produce Tokyo Olympics

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The countdown to the Tokyo Olympic Games is on. With just two weeks to go, athletes worldwide are in the home stretch of training, and everyone working behind the scenes is doing final preparations as well, like Asbury University student Rosie Gary.

Gary said, "It hasn't hit me that I'm leaving. I started packing a little bit, and I looked at my credentials, and I was like oh my gosh this is real!"

The university sends a group each Olympics to help with the television production, but this year the school is sending the largest group ever: 150 students and alumni.

"I am just so excited and thrilled for the opportunity to be able to travel over to Tokyo, to be able to be a part of the Olympics experience," said Allie Sutton.

Sutton's excitement is compounded by the fact that they weren't sure this trip would even happen. COVID kept them guessing nearly down to the wire.

"I had no idea if this would be a possibility even six months ago. It was kind of up in the air," Sutton said.

The students were assigned their events randomly with Sutton being placed at the tennis arena and Gary at tennis, but their exact duties will remain unclear until they make the journey overseas.

Gary said, "It's a pretty long flight. I'm assuming it's about 24 hours with all the layovers and everything. I'm a little nervous about that, but it'll be good."

LEX 18 will check in with the students again once the Tokyo Olympics are underway. The opening ceremony kicks off on July 23 only on LEX 18.