At least 11 dead in Bowling Green after tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby confirmed that 11 people in Warren County have died after a tornado hit the area.

The National Weather Service said survey teams have found EF3 tornado damage in the Bowling Green area Saturday. The tornado had estimated wind speeds of 150 mph.

Western Kentucky University called off commencement ceremonies that were planned for Saturday because the campus was without power.

A close relative of a Western Kentucky University student who was set to graduate on Saturday died in the early morning storms.

Ronnie Ward, a Bowling Green police spokesman, said in a telephone interview that rescue efforts were hampered by debris strewn across roads. Ward said numerous apartment complexes in Bowling Green had major structural damage, and some factories had collapsed during the storms.

“Right now we’re focusing on the citizens, trying to get to everybody that needs us,” said Ward.