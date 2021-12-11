Watch
At least 11 dead in Bowling Green after tornado

Michael Clubb/AP
A group of people walk down a street covered in debris from a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Storms swept through Bowling Green, Ky., near the Tennessee border, tearing roofs off homes and flinging debris into roadways. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Midwest Tornadoes
Posted at 3:32 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 15:41:17-05

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby confirmed that 11 people in Warren County have died after a tornado hit the area.

The National Weather Service said survey teams have found EF3 tornado damage in the Bowling Green area Saturday. The tornado had estimated wind speeds of 150 mph.

Western Kentucky University called off commencement ceremonies that were planned for Saturday because the campus was without power.

A close relative of a Western Kentucky University student who was set to graduate on Saturday died in the early morning storms.

Ronnie Ward, a Bowling Green police spokesman, said in a telephone interview that rescue efforts were hampered by debris strewn across roads. Ward said numerous apartment complexes in Bowling Green had major structural damage, and some factories had collapsed during the storms.

“Right now we’re focusing on the citizens, trying to get to everybody that needs us,” said Ward.

