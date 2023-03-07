Attorney Ben Crump retained by family of man who died in custody of Ashland Police

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of a man who died in Ashland Police custody.

On March 4, Ashland Police attempted to take Clarence Wilkerson into custody under the belief that Wilkerson had warrants out for his arrest.

According to Crump, when police restrained Wilkerson, he became unable to move or breathe properly. He was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Crump says Wilkerson struggled for several minutes without being provided medical assistance.

Attorney Crump issued the following statement:

“It is heartbreaking that Clarence’s children and loved ones have to grieve his preventable loss all because officers did not take his clearly declining condition seriously. In the upsetting video, we hear a bystander saying over and over that he needs help, while officers fail to provide aid for several critical minutes. We demand that the Ashland Police Department release all footage they have from this incident and conduct a full investigation so the family and community can see the full picture of how this man lost his life.”

