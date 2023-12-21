Authorities identify body found near Kentucky River in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County coroner has identified the body of a man who was found in a wooded area near the Kentucky River in Jessamine County last month.

Coroner Michael Hughes identified the man as 52-year-old John Breathitt "Brett" Kelley. He was identified through fingerprint analysis and rapid DNA through the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Department is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Kelley's death. However, preliminary findings suggest that foul play is not suspected, according to Kentucky State Police.