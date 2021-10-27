Auto workers honored for heroic efforts after rollover crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — A trio of car mechanics is being honored for their heroic efforts after a rollover crash on Winchester Road this summer.

Wednesday morning, Lexington officials recognized the Speedy Lube employees, who jumped into action after the crash happened outside their shop during rush hour on July 2nd.

Anthony Trent, Greg Craver, and Tanner Yunt all dropped what they were doing and ran out to help. Two of the men tried to break the windshield open to reach the driver. Photos from that day show Trent on top of the car, prying his way into the driver’s side.

“I thought, “Hey, get up on top, and try to open up one of the doors,’” he said. “It was kind of hard so one of the guys handed me a tool, a pry bar, so I started prying it open and finally got inside with the guy.”

Thankfully, the driver survived the rollover.

Because of their efforts, the three men received the Spirit of Lexington award from Councilmember David Kloiber during a brief ceremony.

Trent told LEX 18 it felt great to be recognized, but he never thought twice about what he should do.

“Everyone's life is worth something,” he said. “I mean, I'm a dad, I have dad instincts. I'm just like, could there be kids in the car? Anything like that. So I immediately just ran right out there, just to see what we could do to help.”