'Awesome people': Neighbors remember couple who died in Harrodsburg Road crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — David and Evelyn Powers were heading home from church on Sunday when an oncoming vehicle collided with their car just a minute from their home.

The accident happened at the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Blvd. Apparently, the couple was attempting a left turn into their sub-division but didn’t see the car coming from the opposite lanes. When the traffic signal at this intersection allows motorists to turn left with a blinking yellow arrow, it can be nearly impossible to see traffic coming from the inbound lanes of Harrodsburg Road when someone heading in the opposite direction is also trying to make a left turn. It sounds as if this is what may have happened, though the results of an accident investigation and reconstruction are pending.

Today, however, neighbors of David and Evelyn weren’t necessarily interested in why it happened. Those we spoke with feel awful about it, as David And Evelyn were as well-known and well-liked as anyone here on this quiet cul-de-sac.

“My mom was coming to house sit for us, and it was the Fourth of July,” said Stephanie Kehler from her front porch across the street from the Powers's home. “And they said, ‘have your mom come over, we’re having family over.’ So my mom went over and didn’t have to spend the 4th of July alone, and she met their whole family and said she had a great time. So she formed a relationship with her, and she’s from Michigan,” Kehler continued.

Other neighbors, like 93-year-old Joyce Rosenboom, were also in a state of shock and saddened by the news.

“She’d call me every to make sure I didn’t fall or something. And my children were very happy about that,” Mrs. Rosenboom said.

Rosenboom said she knew Mr. Powers for about thirty years and that both he and Evelyn became even better, more caring neighbors after Mrs. Roseboom’s husband passed away.

Kathy Renfro hasn’t been living on the block for as long, but she too became emotional while talking about the couple.

“They were awesome people. Very loved and coming home from church, so this is such a tragedy,” Renfro said.