B.U.I.L.D. will focus on challenges of elder care in year ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington community action group B.U.I.L.D. (Building a United Interfaith Lexington through Direct Action) set its 2024 focus at a gathering on Monday evening. The members of the organization voted to concentrate on elder care.

Members of the 26 church congregations that make up the organization met at Consolidated Baptist Church.

"It gives us a chance to actually impact change in our community," said Pastor Nathl Moore of First African Baptist Church.

Every year, the members choose a community issue to focus on. They've been active in community discussions about affordable housing and gun violence prevention in recent years. Going into 2024, they chose between the issues of health care, air quality, and elder care.

"There are caregivers who are just exhausted. People who are worried about, 'I'm the only caretaker for my husband or my brother. What if something happens to me? Where are they going to get care?'" said Mary Miller of Unitarian Universalist Church

Representatives made their case for each issue and a little after 8:00 p.m., the vote was final. Now comes the work of researching and finding ways to effect change.

Moore says it's inspiring to see a crowd like this year after year.

"To look out on a night during the week and you see so many people, not just people, but the diversity of people coming together to say, 'Look, these are issues that we care about, too,'" he said.

B.U.I.L.D. will host their research kick-off event on December 11 at 6:30 P.M. at Second Presbyterian Church.