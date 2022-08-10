Backed up, back-to-school traffic snarls near Lafayette High School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The bell on the first day had yet to ring, and already some parents and students were probably feeling fed up with the school year.

“We saw some people lose their temper,” said resident, Sharon Wilhelm. “Some very strong verbal discussions going on,” she said of the conversations she could hear on the road outside her home.

Traffic near Lafayette High School was heavy to say the least this morning as road work continues on Clays Mill Road. As a result of the nature of the project, which includes improvements to infrastructure systems, such as sewer lines, many side roads are having to be closed as well.

“I knew this was going to be a mess,” said Pamela Parks.

Mrs. Parks lives across the street from Lafayette. She noted that many of the students park their cars on the side streets that are closed, which will create some additional headaches over the next few months. A road work employee told LEX 18 that the project won’t be completed until December 31.

One of the primary goals of the project is to widen this portion of Clays Mill Road which, once completed, should improve traffic flow considerably.

“To be able to have it be the three lanes, to have turning lanes, it’s worth it. It’s absolutely worth it to me,” she stated.

But anything worth having will cost something in return. In this case, it’ll be people’s time for a few months.

“It’s always been a problem, but it’s really going to be a problem now with this,” Parks added.