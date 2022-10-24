Baking your favorite cakes and cookies could cost more this year thanks to butter shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's almost time to start baking for the holidays, but your favorite cakes and cookies could cost more this year. Butter and margarine prices jumped 32% last month compared to the year before.

One Lexington-based wedding cake designer says she's prepared to spend whatever she has to for her signature creations. Alex Narramore inherited her signature cake recipe from her grandmother and perfected it through the years for her luxury cake business, the Mischief Maker [mischiefmakercakes.com].

"You know she did use some shortening, and I won't use any shortening," Narramore said. "I'm an all butter person so this is kinda my thing."

LEX 18

From towering layers of cake to the buttercream frosting, the self-taught baker buys a lot of butter. So as some experts predict a potential shortage before the holidays, she's keeping an eye on price tags at the store.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a tub of butter will cost shoppers nearly 25% more than last year. According to the USDA, there's 22% less butter in storage than one year ago.

"If it continues to go up, it could be a problem, 'cause it is my most used ingredient," Narramore said. "And so I could use 50 sticks of butter in one cake."

For home bakers, Narramore's advice is to plan ahead and stock up for the holidays or try recipes using different ingredients.

"Not being afraid to pivot, and play with it, and not freak out about it," Narramore said. "'Cause it's fun, it's a chance to try something new."

There are some common substitutions for butter, including olive oil and applesauce. Even Greek yogurt can serve as a stand-in for butter. The ingredient can also be frozen for months, so if you find a good deal, go ahead and buy it and save.