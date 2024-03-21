Basketball fans enjoy high school, college action in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For basketball fans in Kentucky, it’s Christmas. High school teams from across the state are playing in the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena while the NCAA round of 64 tipped off around the country.

Leighann Carter was in Rupp Arena for Thursday's first game. Her son, Jaycee, is part of the Harlan County team that took on Warren Central.

"It's a dream, for him, come true, so of course I'm going to be here rooting him on. It's pretty awesome," she said.

The game means a lot to their community.

"It's been seven years since the Black Bears made it to the Sweet 16, so it's pretty exciting!" she said.

Harlan County won 67 to 59.

While high school fans waited on their games, a lot of them took the opportunity to watch the first NCAA games across the street at LexLive.

"I guess basketball brings people together and it's a common thread," said Josh Daugherty, who was in town to watch Butler County.

Josh Daugherty came to see Butler County, but that game didn't tip off until 1:30 P.M., so he spent his lunch watching college action. A lot of people feel the same way. Regardless of who's playing, they're excited.

"You can be watching the state tournament game and keeping an eye on the NCAA game," said Jeff Waters.

Waters does radio play-by-play for Marshall County. His team lost last night, but he's here for the weekend just to enjoy the whole event.

"It's my favorite sporting event. I enjoy it, seeing the teams from all across the state, getting to see some of the players you hear about all through the year," he said. "I'm just a big fan of Kentucky high school basketball," Waters said.